Teenage girl seriously injured in Elmira stabbing, police search for suspect

Elmira police are on the lookout for a suspect in a stabbing that sent a teenage girl to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the vicinity of West Hudson and Fulton streets on the city's Southside, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. Residents advised responding officers there was was possibly one shot fired, and that information was updated to include that someone had been stabbed, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they did not locate a victim. However, the Communications Center advised police the stabbing victim was being transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were at the hospital when the teenage female who had been stabbed arrived. The victim had suffered serious injuries and was treated immediately. She was later interviewed by officers but was uncooperative, police said.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Police are asking anyone who was present in the area and witnessed the assault, or has any information about what happened, to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or the anonymous tip line at 607-271-HALT.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Elmira police look for suspect who stabbed teenage girl on Southside