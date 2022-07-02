Teenage girl is shot early Saturday morning in Modesto. Police are investigating

Investigators are looking into a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in west Modesto.

Modesto police said a 15-year-old female was shot. She was taken to a hospital where the juvenile is in stable condition.

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Inez Drive, south of California Avenue. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

No one has been arrested. Police are conducting interviews. No other details were released.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.