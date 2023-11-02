Teenage girl shot in leg

Nov. 2—HIGH POINT — A 15-year-old girl was shot in an east High Point neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, who was shot in one leg, was in stable condition when she was taken to an area hospital, according to the High Point Police Department.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 1900 block of Boulding Avenue about 3:10 p.m.

Police released no details about the shooting except that the person who first called to report it characterized it as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police didn't have information on the person who fired the shot.