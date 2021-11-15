Teenage girl shot at Randolph Park dies from injuries

Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
·1 min read
South Bend police cars on the scene of a shooting at Randolph and Sampson streets on Monday, November 8, 2021.
South Bend police cars on the scene of a shooting at Randolph and Sampson streets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

SOUTH BEND — A teenage girl who was recently shot near Randolph Park has died of her injuries, police said.

Anika Henderson, 17, was shot in the area of Randolph and Sampson streets around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers responding to the scene immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Henderson remained in the hospital in critical condition until she died from her injuries, police said.

The South Bend Police department's Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Car crashes: With fatal crashes rising, Indiana police get millions to help curb reckless driving

Scanner traffic from the incident indicated the suspect or suspects drove away in a gray Honda Civic. Police have not released any suspect information.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department's detective bureau at 574-235-9263 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Randolph Park shooting now a homicide investigation as girl dies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Initial fears of mall shooting in Puyallup reveal a scary ploy to create a diversion

    Puyallup police responded to several alarming reports of a shooting at South Hill Mall Saturday night — sorting out the facts revealed something different

  • ASU storms from behind to turn back Washington in Pac-12 play

    ASU stormed back from a double-digit deficit and defeated the host Washington Huskies 35-30 in a steady rain in Pac-12 play Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

  • Woman's death in Wilmington Sunday evening marks deadliest year on record for gun violence

    This is Wilmington's deadliest year on record in recent memory.

  • Does modern irrigation save water? NMSU professor's research says no.

    The reseachers found that technology adoption as a water-saving method for improving irrigation efficiency is ineffective.

  • Family of MIA Canton Township pilot find closure in MAPS Air Museum fighter jet

    A plane within Green's MAPS air museum has a special connection with one Canton Township native who was reported MIA 51 years ago.

  • Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records

    Dutch hospitals are feeling the strain from a surge in COVID-19 patients but the worst has yet to come, the head of the country's hospital association said on Monday. With almost 250 new admissions every day, the hospitals are set to pass last winter's peak of around 2,800 coronavirus patients in little over a week, the LNAZ association’s head, Ernst Kuipers, told lawmakers. Hospitals throughout the country have been scaling back regular care for weeks in order to deal with urgent COVID-19 patients.

  • Opinion: The state of Florida has never been so irrelevant in college football

    Florida’s seven FBS programs are a combined 28-42 without a single one of them in the mix to play for anything significant this postseason.

  • Is this the fifth COVID-19 wave?, Rittenhouse closing arguments expected: 5 Things podcast

    Health reporter Elizabeth Weise considers whether COVID waves are the new normal, closing arguments to begin in Rittenhouse trial: 5 Things podcast

  • Three arrested by terror police after Liverpool blast

    UK counter terrorism police have arrested three people following a blast outside a hospital in Liverpool.One person was killed and another was wounded on Sunday when a vehicle exploded.Police said they understood that the car involved was a taxi that pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.The blast happened just as a Remembrance Day Service was commemorating war dead at the nearby Liverpool Cathedral.Chief Constable Serena Kennedy gave an update on the investigation:"Work is still ongoing to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it has happened, and out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside police."The three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.Aged between 29 and 21, the men were detained in the Kensington area of the city.Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage.

  • Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M

    Donald Trump’s opulent hotel near the White House that drew lobbyists and diplomats seeking favor with the ex-president as well as criticism as a symbol of his ethics conflicts is being sold to a Miami investment group, according to published reports citing anonymous sources. CGI Merchant Group agreed to pay the Trump Organization $375 million for the rights to the 263-room hotel and has plans to rebrand it as a Waldorf Astoria, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Neither the Trump Organization nor CGI responded to numerous requests for comment.

  • U.S. bishops set to debate Biden's eligibility for communion

    U.S. Roman Catholic Bishops this week are expected to revisit whether President Joe Biden's support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving communion, an issue that has deepened rifts in the church since the Democrat took office. At a Nov. 15-18 conference in Baltimore, the bishops are scheduled to vote on a document clarifying the meaning of Holy Communion, a sacrament central to the faith. A committee drafted the document after the bishops' June conference, where they debated whether to take a position on the eligibility of prominent Catholics such as Biden - whose political actions they say contradict church teaching - to receive communion.

  • Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

    Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain's war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch's calendar, and was meant to be her first public appearance after taking a few weeks off to rest under doctor’s orders. “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” officials said just hours ahead of the ceremony.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell complains of unsanitary prison conditions ahead of sex-trafficking trial

    Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of helping procure underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, faces trial this week on charges that could bring 80 years in prison.

  • El Dorado County teacher to be sentenced for child pornography after mistakenly uploading video

    A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.

  • Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

    A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

  • Off-duty police officer getting haircut shoots 38-year-old man suspected for Saturday shooting spree that left two dead

    An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...

  • Sword-Wielding Rapist Held Woman Captive for Two Weeks: Cops

    Bill Pugliano/GettyA dramatic SWAT standoff at a Utah home has uncovered a horrific kidnapping ordeal that police say saw a woman held captive for weeks while she was tortured in increasingly deranged ways. The woman’s alleged captor, identified by authorities in West Valley City as 50-year-old Garman Shaun Cunningham, is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges. Police learned of his alleged house of horrors after responding to a domestic violence call at his home late Friday; they were rep

  • Attorney In Ahmaud Arbery Case Claims the Presence of Black Pastors Intimidates Jury, So Al Sharpton Issued a Challenge to Other Pastors In Response: ‘I Will be Back’

    Rev. Al Sharpton said he plans to continue provide courtroom support to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was killed while […]

  • Man dies from burns days after 'butane honey oil' explosion in Oxnard, authorities say

    A man died days after an explosion in Oxnard last month caused by an illegal "butane honey oil" operation. A second man remains critically injured.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]