Teenage girl shot at Randolph Park dies from injuries

South Bend police cars on the scene of a shooting at Randolph and Sampson streets on Monday, November 8, 2021.

SOUTH BEND — A teenage girl who was recently shot near Randolph Park has died of her injuries, police said.

Anika Henderson, 17, was shot in the area of Randolph and Sampson streets around 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers responding to the scene immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Henderson remained in the hospital in critical condition until she died from her injuries, police said.

The South Bend Police department's Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Car crashes: With fatal crashes rising, Indiana police get millions to help curb reckless driving

Scanner traffic from the incident indicated the suspect or suspects drove away in a gray Honda Civic. Police have not released any suspect information.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department's detective bureau at 574-235-9263 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Randolph Park shooting now a homicide investigation as girl dies