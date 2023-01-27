Teenage girl shot trying to drive suspect away from car-break in, Atlanta police say

Police say a teenage girl who was shot Friday morning was the getaway driver for a car break-in suspect when she was injured.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. about a car break-in off to Vineyard Drive in southeast Atlanta. The victim said he saw a young man trying to break into his mother’s car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim said the suspect started shooting at him and he returned fire. The man got into the passenger side of a white SUV nearby. Someone inside the SUV fired more shots toward the victim, who once again shot back.

The victim was not injured by any of the gunfire, according to police.

TRENDING STORIES

About four miles up the street, officers spotted the SUV off Moury Avenue. They noticed a bullet hole on the driver’s door and found a teenage girl hiding on the floorboard behind the passenger seat.

The teen had a gunshot wound to her thigh. At the hospital, police said they connected her to the car break-in and she was the one who allegedly drove away from the scene.

She was charged with party to a crime and having no license. Police issued the teen’s mother a curfew violation. The car break-in suspect remains on the run.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS