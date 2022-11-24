Teenage girl sitting in bed hit in leg in Algona drive-by shooting
A teenage girl is in the hospital after gunfire pierced her Algona home Wednesday night.
Algona police said that just before 6 p.m., a home in the 200 block of Second Avenue North was peppered with gunfire during a drive-by shooting.
A 14-year-old girl was sitting in bed when she was shot in the leg.
Officers arrived and applied a tourniquet to her leg until medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are combing through surveillance video from neighbors to see if the shooter’s vehicle was caught on camera.