Teenage girl sitting in bed hit in leg in Algona drive-by shooting

A teenage girl is in the hospital after gunfire pierced her Algona home Wednesday night.

Algona police said that just before 6 p.m., a home in the 200 block of Second Avenue North was peppered with gunfire during a drive-by shooting.

A 14-year-old girl was sitting in bed when she was shot in the leg.

Officers arrived and applied a tourniquet to her leg until medics arrived and took her to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are combing through surveillance video from neighbors to see if the shooter’s vehicle was caught on camera.