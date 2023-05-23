Teenage girl slashed with razor blade at popular Bellingham park

A 14-year-old girl was arrested for felony assault Sunday evening after allegedly slashing another teenage girl in the head with a razor blade at Bloedel Donovan Park, according to police.

Bellingham Police officers and medics responded to a call at the park on May 21 just before 6 p.m. for an assault with a serious wound, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was found with a large cut on her head and on one of her hands. She was treated on scene and soon transported to the emergency room for further treatment. The injury on her head required nine staples and the finger injury required three stitches, Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

The assault occurred after the victim had been at the park two days in a row. When she was at the park the previous day, witnesses said she was extremely intoxicated and angering people, including the suspect, with her behavior, Murphy said.

When the victim returned to the park on Sunday, three juveniles, including the person arrested for assault, confronted her about her behavior the day before, according to Murphy.

The juveniles began pushing and shoving the victim. Then an unknown substance, which the victim said burned her, was poured over her head. The victim told police she was defending herself and did not know she had been cut until she was told. When the victim started bleeding, the group ran away, Murphy said.

The 14-year-old suspect was still in the park when police arrived and she was arrested for second-degree assault. She was booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to Murphy.