Volusia County deputies said three teenage girls “created their own disaster” while vandalizing a foam and insulation business in Ormond Beach.

Deputies said the teens, ages 12 to 13, caused more than $350,000 in damage Thursday to Imperial Foam & Insulation.

Photos: Teenage girls cause more than $350K in damage at foam and insulation business, deputies say

The damage included slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, forklifts that were moved and crashed into products, smashed property and spray-paint graffiti, deputies said.

Watch: Volusia residents see some homes damaged, partly washed away during worst of Nicole

Deputies said two of the girls spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

According to a report, an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying and then saw the girls running from the building.

Watch: ‘It’s unsettling’: New Smyrna Beach residents wake up to widespread damage following Nicole

Deputies said the girls were caught down the street.

According to a news release, each girl had trespassed on the property. They were charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

Watch: ‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.