Teenage inmate escapes from TN children’s hospital, captured in GA

A Tennessee 16-year-old is back in police custody after escaping from a children’s hospital earlier this week.

Quandre Beasley, 16, was found just hours later in Cartersville in a car with 22-year-old Tunisia Carey.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beasley was initially arrested on Saturday after jumping out of a moving, stolen 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck and injuring his neck. He was wearing a neck brace.

On Monday night, Beasley began complaining about seizures and was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. When they arrived, Beasley, who was handcuffed in the front, ran from the ambulance to a waiting pickup truck.

The Juvenile Detention Center employee accompanying Beasley ran after him but another suspect in a ski mask jumped out of the truck and said they had a gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Less than an hour later, officers found the pickup truck burning. It had been reported stolen.

The district attorney’s office filed a notice to transfer Beasley’s charges to the adult system.

Investigators are still working to identify other accomplices who helped Beasley escape.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Beasley and Carey are currently waiting to be extradited back to Tennessee. There is no word on the charges they will face.

IN OTHER NEWS: