Teenage interns aim to build up community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A program out of a historic landmark in Columbus is in its second year of shaping local teenagers into innovators.

The Rickenbacker Woods Foundation and Learning Center has almost 40 teenagers who now have a safe, instructive space to come after school to continue their learning. It’s a workforce development program where interns get the opportunity to design a new legacy museum for one of Columbus’ historic landmarks.

Five new gun bills introduced in Ohio Statehouse, met with pushback

One aspect is helping redevelop the historic home of Eddie Rickenbacker into a digital museum.

The interns also give back to the community. This year the plan is to make an abandoned park off Miller Avenue into an area for the community to gather, read and relax.

“If you always hold your hand closed and you’re never giving anything away, then your hand is never ready to receive when it’s your turn, you give and it comes back to you. And that’s what it’s all about,” Rickenbacker Woods Foundation Executive Director Michael Aaron said.

It’s also about creating a learning space for the interns.

“When I’m here, I’m learning more about my history because, you know, as an African American kid, there’s like almost not as much sources that you can get up and get,” second year intern Zariah Martin said. “I kind of had a more of a connection to my roots working here because I just learned a lot that I wouldn’t have known otherwise. And last year, I learned a lot about what it means to be a part of a community.”

Now she’s helping others who are new to the program.

“I hope I set an example for those to really better themselves, to be a leader in the community,” first time intern Sherod Kendrick said.

The interns are working on a plan for an abandoned former heritage park to be turned into a reading cove for the community and nearby students to gather.

“I don’t want it to be like just like your standard old park. I want it to be like, colorful, like space for kids to do different things,” second year intern Jason Martin said.

However, the organization said this project is about more than just a place to relax.

“We need more safe spaces. And so a safe outdoor enclave for little ones and for teens, really, too to come over and just meditate and have some Zen. I think that’d be a good thing,” Aaron said.

The plan is for the design process to start this month and then to do outreach at the school nearby to get input from the community on what they want in the park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.