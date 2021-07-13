Teenage male accused of attempted murder after Buellton stabbing incident

Jul. 13—A teenage male was arrested Monday after turning himself in to sheriff's detectives in connection to an alleged attempted murder Saturday on Second Street in Buellton.

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., when Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the 100 block of Second Street, where a fight occurred and a victim was stabbed, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. The suspect fled the scene after the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim who was injured with a life-threatening knife wound to his neck and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Zick. He now is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, she added.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the incident with air patrol and K-9 units to search for the suspect, who was described as a white male wearing a black and blue "Thrasher" T-shirt with back jeans and black backpack with roses on the straps.

A mass notification was sent to area residents, asking the public to call 911 if they spotted the suspect, but he was not located at that time.

Upon turning himself in, the teenage suspect was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder. He is not being identified because he is under 18 years old.

Anyone with further information about this incident, or video surveillance footage that may have captured portions of the incident or the suspect, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. People who want to leave an anonymous tip can call the tip line at 805-681-4171, or submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.