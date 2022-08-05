Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point

A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody.

Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021.

Bailey was found bleeding in the middle of Massachusetts Avenue with several gunshot wounds and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

By the next morning, police had identified Bannister as the shooter and identified two other accomplices. Sherman Johnson, 30, was named as one of the accomplices and arrested later that day. There is no word on if the second accomplice has since been arrested.

For more than a year, investigators say they searched for Bannister, who is a known gang member.

After being involved in a shooting in Atlanta, police became aware of a possible location for Bannister and requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force in arresting him.

Last week, officers, marshals, SWAT officers and GBI agents partnered to arrest Bannister in East Point. He was taken into custody without an incident.

Bannister is currently being charged with murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act.

