Teenage mother arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Merced, police say

A 19-year old Merced woman was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her toddler was treated for suspicious injuries at Mercy Medical Center in Merced on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the hospital for a call of suspected child abuse on Tuesday at 10:17 a.m. A toddler was being treated there for various injuries, including bone fractures, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The injuries were consistent with abuse rather than accidental, according to police.

Detectives responded to assist with the investigation and a search warrant was served on Wednesday morning at the alleged location where the injuries occurred.

Detectives interviewed Kacielyn Lomanog Haines, 19, of Merced, who is the mother of the toddler.

Haines was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for assault likely to produce great bodily injury and great bodily harm to a child, according to police.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at 209-388-7773 or by email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.