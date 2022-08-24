Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant

A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested.

Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis.

The Lithonia resident was found dead in a car on Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain on July 17. Deputies say he had crashed the car into the telephone pole.

Artis had a single gunshot wound to the head, deputies said.

Police say they found and arrested Hester at a Zaxby’s location on South Deshon Road in Lithonia on Tuesday.

Investigators say they are still working to learn Hester’s motive in shooting Artis.

Hester is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

