Teenage murder suspect arrested at DeKalb County fast food restaurant
A DeKalb County man deputies say was wanted for shooting and killing a teenager last month has been arrested.
Deputies say 19-year-old Tremale Leeshon Hester was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malice murder for the death of 17-year-old Isaiah Artis.
The Lithonia resident was found dead in a car on Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain on July 17. Deputies say he had crashed the car into the telephone pole.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Artis had a single gunshot wound to the head, deputies said.
Police say they found and arrested Hester at a Zaxby’s location on South Deshon Road in Lithonia on Tuesday.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘She was calm:’ Taxi driver describes suspected midtown shooter after driving her to airport
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
Elementary student tests positive for monkeypox, 2nd student being tested, district says
Investigators say they are still working to learn Hester’s motive in shooting Artis.
Hester is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: