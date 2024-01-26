Teenage PA impersonator back in jail on Texas warrant

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFOR) — The teen who pretended to be a fake physician’s assistant and alleged car conman is back in jail on Thursday night.

News 4 has been following Zachry Bailey’s story for months, and last week Bailey was released from jail after reaching a plea deal with Oklahoma County.

Teen who posed as PA accepts plea agreement in OK County, no jail time for now

Now, Bailey is being held in the Caddo County Jail, waiting to be picked up on a warrant out of Kaufman County, Texas.

News 4 reached out to the sheriff’s department in Kaufman County to ask for more information about the warrant. We’re waiting to hear back.

