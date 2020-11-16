    Advertisement

    Teenage pregnancies rise in parts of Kenya as lockdown shuts schools

    Ayenat Mersie
    The Wider Image: Schools close and student pregnancies rise in lockdown Kenya

    By Ayenat Mersie

    NAIROBI (Reuters) - Jackline Bosibori wept when she found out she was pregnant. The 17-year-old's mother, who is raising six kids alone, collapsed in their one-room home. They had been repeatedly threatened with eviction and couldn't afford another mouth to feed.

    "If I was in school, this could have not happened," said Bosibori, who wants to become a lawyer.

    With school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and her mother out selling vegetables on the roadside, Bosibori got involved with a man in his twenties. When she told him she was pregnant, he stopped answering her calls.

    During her pregnancy, Bosibori helped with chores like washing laundry in puddles in Kibera shanty town - a poor suburb of the Kenyan capital Nairobi where people live in tin-roofed homes crammed together and criss-crossed by railway lines.

    In a nearby marketplace, she bought second-hand clothes for the baby.

    Global lockdowns could lead to rising rates of adolescent pregnancy, non-governmental organisations working on reproductive health have warned.

    In Kenya, some preliminary data suggests that is happening.

    In the far northern town of Lodwar, teenage pregnancies among clients of the International Rescue Committee aid group nearly tripled to 625 in June-August this year, compared with 226 in the same period a year earlier, IRC data show.

    In the nearby refugee camp of Kakuma, adolescent pregnancies among clients jumped to 51 in the March-August 2020 period, compared with 15 in the same period in 2019.

    At the clinic that Bosibori attended for antenatal visits – often with her classmate, who also became pregnant around the same time as her – the number of expectant girls has been climbing.

    "Since COVID-19 started, we are having more," said nurse Joy Ambiyo.

    And more pregnant girls may be skipping doctors' visits altogether.

    "We know that young girls who get pregnant do not access healthcare services like adult females because of the judgment," said Ademola Olajide, the United Nations Population Fund representative in Kenya.

    That makes them more vulnerable to health complications and unsafe abortions, he added.

    Globally, pregnancy and childbirth are the leading causes of death for girls aged between 15 and 19, according to the World Health Organization.

    Bosibori had some complications of her own. Her doctors recommended a caesarean section, but she and her mother Ann were apprehensive and sought approval from a traditional healer.

    With the healer's blessing, Bosibori had the procedure and delivered a healthy 3.3 kg baby girl.

    "I am happy the baby is here, the anxiety is now over," said Bosibori as she held her new-born child on the family's only bed, flanked by dusty old speakers that act as bedside tables.

    Until January, when Kenya's schools are set to fully reopen, Bosibori will be caring for the baby full time, squeezing in revision when she can.

    After that, Ann, who had Bosibori when she was 18, said she'll find a way to care for her grandchild.

    "The girl has to go back to school."


    (Additional reporting by Monica Njeri; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
    • The U.S. Cardinal Crusading Against the Catholic President-Elect
      The Daily Beast

      The U.S. Cardinal Crusading Against the Catholic President-Elect

      ROME—When then-candidate John F. Kennedy gave his landmark stump speech to the Houston Ministers Conference in September 1960, he stressed that he was “not the Catholic candidate for president.” Two months later, JFK was elected the first Catholic president of the United States amid fears that his presidency would be guided by the Vatican and Pope John XXIII and warnings that he might compromise the separation of church and state—none of which happened. Sixty years later, Joe Biden is the second Catholic ever to win the presidency, and this time the criticism isn't from outside the Catholic Church, but from within, with conservative American Cardinal Raymond Burke leading the charge, painting Biden as an anti-Catholic not fit to lead.

    • Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem
      Associated Press

      Palestinians torn as Israel seeks Gulf tourists in Jerusalem

      When the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations with Israel, the Palestinians decried the move as a "betrayal" of both Jerusalem, where they hope to establish the capital of their future state, and the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the city's holiest Muslim site. But with Israel now courting wealthy Gulf tourists and establishing new air links to the major travel hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Palestinians in east Jerusalem could soon see a tourism boon after months in which the coronavirus transformed the Holy City into a ghost town.

    • Germans should brace for 4-5 months of severe COVID-19 measures, minister says
      Reuters

      Germans should brace for 4-5 months of severe COVID-19 measures, minister says

      Germans should brace for another 4-5 months of severe measures to halt the rise in coronavirus infections and should not expect the current rules to be eased quickly, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told weekly Bild am Sonntag. Germany has imposed a set of measures dubbed a "lockdown light" to rein in the second wave of the pandemic that the country is seeing in common with much of the rest of Europe. Data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 16,947 to 790,503.

    • Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Claiming 96-Year-Old Georgia Voter Was a Dead Man
      The Daily Beast

      Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Claiming 96-Year-Old Georgia Voter Was a Dead Man

      Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened his show Wednesday by proclaiming that “truth really matters more than ever.” One of the voters he claimed had cast a ballot from the grave on Friday's episode—claims that were amplified by the Trump campaign and by members of Congress like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—had not actually done so after all. The late James Blalock of Newtown County, Georgia, whom he profiled in the earlier episode, had not actually voted in the 2020 presidential election as Carlson claimed.

    • Video shows 'USPS whistleblower' was not alone when swearing to affidavit alleging mail-in ballot fraud
      Business Insider

      Video shows 'USPS whistleblower' was not alone when swearing to affidavit alleging mail-in ballot fraud

      USPS employee Richard Hopkins was not alone when he made his affidavit alleging mail-in ballot fraud, video obtained by Business Insider reveals. Hopkins, who says he voted for Donald Trump, claimed he had overheard supervisors in Erie, Pennsylvania discuss backdating mail-in ballots. That claim was seemingly legitimized by an affidavit that Hopkins signed, obtained through an online notary service, and later cited in litigation by the Trump campaign.

    • Yahoo News Video

      Violent clashes in DC after 'Million MAGA March' protest

      A march by several thousand supporters of President Trump protesting election results was followed by nighttime clashes with counterdemonstrators.

    • UN-led Libya talks end without naming interim government
      Associated Press

      UN-led Libya talks end without naming interim government

      Libya's rival sides wrapped up a week of U.N.-brokered talks without agreeing on a transitional government that would lead the county to an election in December next year, the top U.N. official for Libya said Monday. The political forum, which concluded late Sunday in Tunisia, was the latest effort to end the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The participants agreed to hold the vote on Dec. 24, 2021, but failed to name a transitional administration to lead the war-torn country.

    • Armenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan
      Reuters

      Armenians set fire to homes before handing village over to Azerbaijan

      Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, an ethnic Armenian, lit a fire on Saturday under his sister's dining room table in the small village of Charektar. Armenians are resorting to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.

    • Barack Obama says ‘Michelle would leave me’ if he took post in Joe Biden’s cabinet
      The Independent

      Barack Obama says ‘Michelle would leave me’ if he took post in Joe Biden’s cabinet

      Barack Obama has made clear he has no plans to take a position in Joe Biden's cabinet, saying if he did his wife would probably leave him. In an interview to promote a new memoir, the former president was asked what advice he might have for his one-time vice president, president-elect Joe Biden. When interviewer Gayle King, jokingly pressed him - No cabinet position, President?

    • Watch SpaceX launch a record-breaking astronaut mission for NASA into orbit
      Business Insider

      Watch SpaceX launch a record-breaking astronaut mission for NASA into orbit

      SpaceX has secured its Crew Dragon spaceship to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket, and the launch system is ready to roar to life. On Sunday evening, the company is scheduled to send an international crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon spaceship. The mission, called Crew-1, will be SpaceX's first full-length mission for NASA — the first of six that Elon Musk's rocket company has contracted with the space agency.

    • AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks
      Associated Press

      AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong on Georgia voter signature checks

      President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballot envelopes because of a legal settlement known as a consent decree. Here's a look at Trump's claims, in a tweet on Saturday: TRUMP: “The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA, at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!

    • Explainer: What happens now the RCEP trade deal has been signed?
      Reuters

      Explainer: What happens now the RCEP trade deal has been signed?

      Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies signed what could become the world's largest free trade agreement on Sunday, covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30% of its global gross domestic product. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will progressively lower tariffs and aims to counter protectionism, boost investment and allow freer movement of goods within the region. RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN): Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

    • Black Lives Matter Is Challenging Sweden’s Myth of a Post-Racial Paradise
      The Daily Beast

      Black Lives Matter Is Challenging Sweden’s Myth of a Post-Racial Paradise

      France has been grappling with not only police brutality towards Black and Muslim people but attitudes toward minorities from France's former colonies in Africa and ideas on colonialism in general, including questions of returning stolen artifacts to former colonies. Since protests spread across Sweden in early June, ugly truths about its racialized history have been seeping into public spaces. Despite the country being considered one of the least racist in the world, police biases and Afrophobia are rife, and Sweden's past involvement with the cross-Atlantic slave trade and racist pseudo-science is ignored or erased.

    • Top Biden aide says U.S. government must approve transition this week
      Reuters

      Top Biden aide says U.S. government must approve transition this week

      U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's incoming chief of staff on Sunday said the federal government needs to sign off on transition team efforts this week so that Biden's team can receive national security briefings and address COVID-19. "What we really want to see this week ... is the General Services Administration issue that ascertainment," Ron Klain said on NBC News' "Meet the Press." Trump's tweet acknowledging Biden's win - before later saying he did not concede - had no bearing on the actuality of the election, Klain added.

    • US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2
      Associated Press

      US, Israel worked together to track and kill al-Qaida No. 2

      The United States and Israel worked together to track and kill a senior al-Qaida operative in Iran earlier this year, a bold intelligence operation by the two allied nations that came as the Trump administration was ramping up pressure on Tehran. Four current and former U.S. officials said Abu Mohammed al-Masri, al-Qaida's No. 2, was killed by assassins in the Iranian capital in August. The U.S. provided intelligence to the Israelis on where they could find al-Masri and the alias he was using at the time, while Israeli agents carried out the killing, according to two of the officials.

    • Sweden 'got it wrong on herd immunity'
      The Telegraph

      Sweden 'got it wrong on herd immunity'

      The predecessor of Sweden's state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has accused him and his team of failing to adequately prepare Sweden for the second wave of coronavirus infections, because "wishful thinking" led them wrongly to believe that immunity would leave the country protected. Annika Linde, who served as state epidemiologist from 2005 until Tegnell took over in 2013, told The Telegraph that the Public Health Agency of Sweden had throughout the pandemic shown a reluctance to plan for the worst. When Tegnell returned from his summer break at the end of July, he argued that the sharp drop in cases in Sweden over the preceding three weeks could, at least in part, be explained by greater immunity within the population.

    • America’s largest militia says it will refuse to recognise Biden as president and ‘resist’ his administration
      The Independent

      America’s largest militia says it will refuse to recognise Biden as president and ‘resist’ his administration

      The largest militia group in the US will refuse to recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the nation's duly elected leader when he is sworn in on 20 January 2021. The Oath Keepers, an armed right-wing organisation that boasts tens of thousands of members with law enforcement and military backgrounds, was one of several groups to demonstrate in Washington over the weekend at the “Million MAGA March” in support of Donald Trump, whom news networks project has lost the 2020 election. I think about half this country won't recognise Biden as legitimate.

    • Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies at age 79
      Associated Press

      Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies at age 79

      Syria's longtime Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, a career diplomat who became one of the country's most prominent faces to the outside world during the uprising against President Bashar Assad, died on Monday. Al-Moallem, who served as ambassador to Washington for nine years, starting in 1990 during Syria's on-and-off peace talks with Israel, was a close confidant of Assad known for his loyalty and hard-line position against the opposition.

    • China finds coronavirus on frozen meat, packaging from Latin America, New Zealand
      Reuters

      China finds coronavirus on frozen meat, packaging from Latin America, New Zealand

      The Chinese city of Jinan said over the weekend it had found coronavirus on beef and tripe and their packaging from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand, while two other provincial capitals detected it on packaging on pork from Argentina. China is ramping up testing on frozen foods after repeatedly detecting the virus on imported products, triggering disrupting import bans, even as the World Health Organization says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low. In Jinan, capital of eastern China's Shandong province, the goods involved were imported by a unit of Guotai International Group <002091.SZ>, and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade, the city's municipal health commission said late on Saturday.

    • A Florida man says he was 'trying to toughen' up an 8-year-old by bringing him along on a crime spree
      INSIDER

      A Florida man says he was 'trying to toughen' up an 8-year-old by bringing him along on a crime spree

      A 36-year-old man in Florida who is accused of committing various crimes while with an 8-year-old was arrested on Thursday, according to The Miami Herald. Ernest McKnight III told authorities that he brought the boy with him because he "was trying to toughen him up" and that he didn't "want him to be soft," according to a news release by the Polk County Sheriff's Office. "Taking a child out with you while you're committing felonies is not the proper way to create a positive influence," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release on Friday.

    • FOX News Videos

      What is President Trump's best case to overturn the vote count?

      Kenneth Starr, former Whitewater independent counsel, and Laurence Tribe, constitutional law professor at Harvard, weigh in on 'Fox News Sunday.

    • Biden Asked Republicans to Give Him a Chance. They're Not Interested.
      The New York Times

      Biden Asked Republicans to Give Him a Chance. They're Not Interested.

      The change at the Sunday prayer service was so subtle it went unnoticed by several congregants. Tucked in between calls for divine health and wisdom, the Rev. Fred Krebs of St. Paul Lutheran Church, who rarely brings up politics, fleetingly mentioned this month's presidential election. The carefully chosen words underscored the political reality in Mason, Texas — a rural, conservative town of roughly 2,000 people — after Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

    • 4 candidates to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate
      The Week

      4 candidates to replace Kamala Harris in the Senate

      We both know that you're not going to pick a Republican, so I'm not going to offer up any GOP recommendations. But, putting on my PR hat for just a second, if you truly want to make headlines then that is the way to go — just don't expect to be re-elected or able to show your face in San Francisco ever again. If you want to stay in the good graces of the people who elected you governor, at the top of your list should be Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine).

    • Reuters

      China finds coronavirus on frozen beef, tripe from various countries

      The eastern Chinese city of Jinan said it has found the new coronavirus on beef and tripe, and on packaging for these products, from Brazil, New Zealand and Bolivia as China ramps up testing on frozen foods. The importers were a unit of Guotai International Group and Shanghai Zhongli Development Trade, the Jinan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its website late on Saturday. The statement from the city in Shandong province did not name the companies that shipped the products.

    • Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara
      Associated Press

      Egypt unveils ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara

      Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis south of Cairo. Colorful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago were displayed in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara. Archaeologists opened a coffin with a well-preserved mummy wrapped in cloth inside.