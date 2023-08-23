My teenage self was wrong – there was no poet more electrifying, nor generous, than Seamus Heaney

I was vaccinated against Seamus Heaney at school. They taught us his poems from an anthology on the nebulous theme of “identity” for GCSE English Lit, and we, a bunch of 15-year-olds in the south-east of England, didn’t get them at all. I have a theory that Heaney’s poems about childhood, family, and belonging don’t quite make sense if you read them while you’re still a child; they only acquire their full weight later in life, when you’re capable of looking back and seeing childhood for the devastatingly fragile and interconnected experience it really is.

Anyway, I subsequently arrived at university to study English full of brass-neck anti-Heaneyism. I told everyone I thought his poems were twee. This is what comes of being a teenager: thinking you can take on Nobel prize-winners. I cringe to tell you this now, I really do. But I did change.

I was at the Edinburgh Book Festival a few years later, when Heaney was giving a reading, and thought I should see him, because by this point I was 21, and starting to be old enough to accept I might be wrong about one or two things. Seeing and hearing Heaney read, possessing a strength of wisdom I’d never seen in anyone before or since, struck me profoundly. Afterwards, I bought a copy of his collection District and Circle in the festival bookshop and queued up for him to sign it. He was nursing a small whisky as he met the long line of fans. When it was my turn at the front, his glass was empty, and I waited while an usher topped it up. Heaney asked me my name, smiled, raised his refilled glass, looked me in the eye and drank to my health. It was like being struck by literary lightning. And look, since then, for me, Heaney can do no wrong.

Not only a literary genius but a humane, generous person. I feel terrible and stupid for taking so long to see it. A sense of place, and how it shaped Heaney’s own youth, was the focus of the first episode of Four Sides of Seamus Heaney (Radio 4), a deeply beautiful radio series marking 10 years since Heaney’s death in 2013. Each episode is on a different theme, led by a different presenter.

We began with poet and broadcaster John Kelly in Bellaghy in County Derry, Heaney’s birthplace, childhood home, and the place where he’s buried. Kelly spoke to some of Heaney’s contemporaries, including his brother, Dan Heaney, about the social and geographical background to Heaney’s poetry, interspersed with archive recordings of Heaney reading his work. And so we had Digging, one of the ones from my GCSE anthology, and one of his most famous poems (“The cold smell of potato mould, the squelch and slap/Of soggy peat, the curt cuts of an edge” ), heard in Heaney’s voice, amid a discussion of his family, childhood, and the community he grew up in. It sounded, in this context, not exactly simple, but directly true and powerful.

There was also some fascinating consideration of how Heaney was inspired by Wordsworth’s The Prelude, and an exploration of Heaney’s “hearth language”: the vernacular influences, from Irish and Ulster Scots to Shakespearean English, that are woven into the essential language of his poetry. Next week, his daughter, Catherine Heaney, takes up the baton to discuss her father’s work as a poet of love.

There was another seam of love and history running through Archive on 4: Scoop (Radio 4), producer Alan Hall’s richly evocative and thought-provoking trip through the history of the passionate relationship between Brits and ice cream. There was plenty of joy and nostalgia here, including recollections of how the technology to make ice cream in Britain was developed from the early days of Italian know-how to the later arrival of the soft-serve.

But this wasn’t just a celebration of the taste and tradition of eating ice cream at the seaside. Due consideration was also given to some of the darker sides of the ice cream industry, including the bitter ice cream van wars in Glasgow in the 1980s. Most poignantly, though, was a contribution from Dan Jones, composer of sound installations including Music for Seven Ice Cream Vans. He described the seductive and specific tonal world of ice cream van music as an evocation of temptation and invitation. “There are very few musical sounds that you hear over large distances. Church bells are the other ones,” he pointed out. The sound of ice cream van music has, he said, “an otherworldly warmth that haunts our cities with a happy promise of delight, which more often than not never arrives.” Much like a British summer, in fact.

