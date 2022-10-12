Teenage skateboarder seriously injured after being struck by car in Middleborough

Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough.

Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.

According to police, the teen was traveling westbound on a skateboard in the eastbound lane of traffic when a 2021 Honda CRV allegedly struck the victim while driving eastbound on Plympton Street.

The driver, a 36-year-old Middleborough man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by Middleborough Police detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

