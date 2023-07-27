Teenage squeegee worker found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of bat-wielding man in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore jury on Thursday found a 16-year-old guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat last July.

The jury, however, acquitted the teen of first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds, an engineer from Hampden, at the intersection of East Conway and Light streets on July 7, 2022. The jury also convicted the teen of two firearms offenses.

His trial spanned three days. The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon.

After indicating early on it was having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict, the jury’s work was paused Wednesday when a juror did not report on account of a “flu-like” illness. Deliberations resumed Thursday morning.

At trial, the prosecution argued that the teen was guilty of premeditated murder because he grabbed a crossbody bag — which police later found with a handgun in it — in anticipation of an altercation with Reynolds and pulled a mask over his face before he opened fire. The person with the gun shot Reynolds five times, striking him in the face, neck and back.

Lawyers for the teenager, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, countered that there was not enough evidence to prove he was the shooter. They also argued that whoever shot Reynolds did so in defense of themselves or other squeegee workers, who they said faced an unprovoked attack from a grown man armed with a metal bat.

The prosecution and defense during trial highlighted video in the case, describing it as the best evidence.

Closed-circuit TV cameras captured Reynolds’ car pulling up to the busy intersection, where squeegee workers darted in and out of traffic to wash windshields for quick cash, and driving away when the light turned green. After an initial interaction with Reynolds, a teen in a pink shirt runs to grab a crossbody bag that was sitting on the curb.

A motorist’s dashboard camera picked up after Reynolds crossed about 10 lanes of traffic on Light Street. He was holding a baseball bat and walking away.

Three squeegee workers followed Reynolds, who turned toward them, the video showed. They backed up when he charged with the bat raised over his head. He swung the bat in the direction of a worker. Another worker threw an object at Reynolds, hitting him in the head. He appeared to stumble. That’s when another person shot Reynolds five times.

Although two people witnessed the shooting, neither could identify the shooter — either in early interviews with police or during their testimony at the teen’s trial.

To identify the defendant as the alleged shooter in court, the prosecution relied on an officer who had regular encounters with the teen and other squeegee workers to identify him as the person who shot Reynolds based on the video.

DNA analysis excluded the teen as a potential source of genetic matter taken from the gun, but identified him as one of three people whose DNA came from the strap of the crossbody bag inside which police later found the gun, a Baltimore police DNA expert testified. Detectives described the bag as a “community” bag, saying several squeegee workers shared it.

A police firearms examiner testified that the shell casings recovered at the scene were “consistent” with having been fired by the handgun investigators found in the bag.