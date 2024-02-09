Teenage suspect among 3 charged in stabbing, assault in Haverstraw

HAVERSTRAW — Two men and a teenager were arrested Wednesday in connection with an assault and attempted stabbing that occurred earlier this month.

During the Feb. 3 attack, which took place at 10 p.m. near 17 West Broad Street, police say a 17-year-old attempted to stab an individual with a knife multiple times.

The knife thrusts perforated the victim's puffer jacket in multiple spots around his torso, Capt. John Gould said Thursday in an email, noting that the victim's wallet blocked one of the stabbing attempts. The individual suffered multiple injuries.

Update: Driver accused in Haverstraw fatal hit-and-run identified, had a revoked license: Police

Police say Said Diaz and David Ramirez, both of Haverstraw, participated in the assault. All three were taken into custody and arraigned on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect's name was withheld because of his age and his case was sent to Rockland County Youth Court. He was arraigned and ordered held in the county jail.

The teen faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted gang assault, second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing.

Diaz and Ramirez were charged with second-degree attempted gang assault, second-degree attempted assault, and third-degree assault.

Diaz was ordered held on $20,000 bail in the county jail, while Ramirez was ordered held on $15,000 bail.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Haverstraw NY stabbing: Teen suspect among 3 charged in assault