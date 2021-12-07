Teenage suspect arrested in Stevinson bar homicide, Merced County Sheriff’s deputies say

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in the Dec. 4 shooting death of a man outside a Stevinson bar.

At about 7:30 a.m. the Merced County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with the Investigations Bureau, served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Sunset Drive near Livingston, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

During the search, detectives arrested the teenage boy in the shooting death of Ricardo Moran, 21, outside the Stevinson Bar and Grill.

The teen was been booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of homicide.

Allen said it appears the suspect and victim were involved in some sort of verbal argument prior to the shooting.

Detectives are working to determine the events leading up to the confrontation. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Deputies responded at 11:22 p.m. Dec. 4, to the shooting at a bar located at 20104 Third Avenue in Stevinson. When the deputies arrived they located Moran dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472.

Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.