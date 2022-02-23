Teenage suspect detained in connection to fatal weekend shooting

A 16-year-old Columbia male was detained by police Tuesday following a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old female.

The young man is being held by juvenile authorities on suspicion of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.

About 200 people attended a vigil Monday for the victim, identified as Battle High School student Aubry Doxley.

Police responded at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a shots-fired incident in the 1800 block of McKee Street in northeast Columbia.

Doxley was inside a residence. Upon contact with her, officers immediately began providing emergency medical care until she was transported to a local hospital by EMS. She was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

During the investigation, officers located two other victims with injuries caused by gunfire. A juvenile male victim was transported to a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle. An adult male victim declined medical attention at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Those with more information can call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-8758477 to remain anonymous.

