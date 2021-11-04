Teenage suspect in fatal shooting in custody, awaiting charges

SHEBOYGAN – A 16-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting on the 800 block of Center Avenue Oct. 29 is in custody and awaiting charges, according to a news release Wednesday night from the Sheboygan Police Department.

Kilek Mack, 16, of Sheboygan, died at Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the shooting occurred after Mack and the suspect, who appeared to know each other, got into a physical fight.

According to the news release, the suspect was apprehended in Milwaukee without incident, with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department. The suspect is at the Sheboygan County Detention Facility and formal charges will come from the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office, the news release said.

The Sheboygan Press generally does not name suspects until prosecutors charge them with a crime.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan fatal shooting suspect in custody, awaiting charges