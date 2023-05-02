Teenage suspect in the Houma Payne St. shooting surrenders

Four days of negotiations resulted in a teenager turning himself in to Houma Police Department Tuesday in connection with last week's shooting on Payne St.

The 16-year-old faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 16-year-old Sidney Nelson on April 24. If found guilty of second-degree murder, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

The teenager arrived with Terrebonne Parish NAACP President Jerome Boykin, who said the young man's mother contacted Boykin to help the teenager turn himself in.

"I'm glad the young man cooperated," Boykin said. "The mother contacted me that there was a warrant out for her son, and asked if I would help turn him in safely."

On April 27, warrants were issued for both Anox Smith and Triston Butler in connection with the shooting, and shortly thereafter Butler turned himself in. Both are 18-year-olds from Houma.

Smith remains at large, but according to Chief of Police Travis Theriot, law enforcement has been in negotiations with Smith about turning himself in since Friday.

These talks were stretched out after it was revealed that detectives were also seeking someone connected to Smith. Law enforcement did not initially release that they were seeking the teenager because he is a juvenile, said Theriot.

According to Boykin, Smith will likely turn himself in later this week.

Theriot said no deals have been made. He said when a suspect willingly and peacefully surrenders, it avoids any possibilty of harm to either side.

"We don't make deals," Theriot said. "All we are trying to do is resolve a situation peacefully."

Residents along Payne St. said they heard between four and six gunshots April 24 shortly before 3 p.m., and when they went to investigate they found Nelson face down in the grass. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation by the Houma Police Department.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Teenage suspect in the Houma Payne St. shooting surrenders