Ken Livingstone was threatened with castration by daughter’s ex-boyfriend, court told

Layton Poore has been jailed for 31 weeks after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and witness intimidation - Metropolitan Police

The abusive ex-boyfriend of Ken Livingstone’s teenage daughter threatened to castrate the former London mayor and behead other members of her family, a court has heard.

Layton Poore, 20, became involved with Mia Livingstone after they met at a club in Tottenham Court Road, London, “quickly hitting it off”, but became violent and “controlling”.

Harrow Crown Court heard that Poore threatened to behead Ms Livingstone, who was then 17, burned her arm with a cigarette lighter and repeatedly left her with bruises.

Poore “insinuated himself” into Livingstone family life, the court heard.

As well as threatening to castrate Mr Livingstone, he also said he would put “family members’ heads on sticks”.

“He made threats to her, saying he was going to harm her, going to kill her, and going to kill her family,” said Nicola Merrick, prosecuting.

“He said he was going to cut her father’s penis off, he was going to come to the house and injure her and her family and also destroy the family home.”

Three-year restraining order

Poore, from Glen Parva, near Leicester, admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and witness intimidation and was sentenced to 31 weeks in prison, the Evening Standard reported.

Judge Lana Wood also imposed a three-year restraining order, banning Poore from contacting Mr Livingstone, 77, his wife Emma Beal, and Mia, now 18. She also banned Poore from visiting their home in London.

The assault happened on Feb 13, when the couple were at the Livingstone home with other young people.

“They were smoking and he was using up her cigarettes,” said Ms Merrick. “When she indicated she wasn’t particularly happy that he was smoking her cigarettes, he held a lighter onto her right arm, causing a burn mark on it.”

Ms Merrick said Poore “dominated not just Mia but also her mother”, adding: “He said he was going to put her head and members of her family’s heads on sticks and to kill her family and to castrate her father.”

In a victim impact statement, Ms Livingstone said she now worries for her safety constantly and “cries uncontrollably”.