Teenaged drive-by shooting suspect arrested again after fleeing custody

A teenager linked to four gang-related drive-by shootings and a suspect in six others was arrested again Thursday morning by Tacoma Police after he allegedly fled from a stolen car. It’s the second arrest in five months for the boy after he cut off a home monitoring bracelet after his first arrest.

Officers arrested the teenager around 1:30 a.m. after they encountered a stolen Kia in the area of East 72nd Street and 9th Avenue Court East, according to Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

The boy and two 18-year-olds are suspects in a drive-by shooting spree of occupied residences that occurred from October 15 to November 2 on East 65th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The boy was first arrested in October 22 and the two adults were arrested in November of 2022.

The 16-year-old had warrants for his arrest for drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm second degree, and escape third degree.