MEDINA TWP. — A 16-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting Sunday, Dec. 17, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 9:52 p.m. from a 19-year-old man who reported he had accidentally shot his girlfriend, a news release said. Sheriff's deputies and Morenci Emergency Medical Services responded to the location in the 13000 block of Packard Road of Medina Township and confirmed the victim had been wounded in the wrist and abdomen. Morenci EMS requested an air ambulance transport her to a Toledo hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The sheriff's Detective Bureau was called to investigate the shooting, the release said, and all indications show the couple were preparing to clean a .22-caliber rifle went it accidentally discharged and struck the victim.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Teenager accidentally shot while she and boyfriend cleaning rifle