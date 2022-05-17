FILE - A police car's emergency lights are displayed in this photo.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and stealing her car at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department responded to El Mirador Medical Plaza around 7:40 a.m. on a report of a carjacking, the department reported in a Facebook post.

The victim told officers that she had just parked her vehicle in the parking structure of the medical center when the 17-year-old allegedly pointed a handgun at her, demanding her keys and car, police said. She told officers that out of fear for her safety, she handed over her keys, and he fled in her vehicle.

Police said they located the vehicle in the 17000 block of Sanborn in North Palm Springs by using the GPS tracking system OnStar, which the car was equipped with. They found two juveniles and one adult in the vehicle. The three attempted to flee but were detained, police said.

The 17-year-old who allegedly carried out the theft was not in the vehicle, but he was found separately at a residence in Desert Hot Springs, police said.

He was booked into the Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. The investigation was continuing into the other two juveniles and one adult who were found inside the vehicle, police said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Teenager accused of armed carjacking at Desert Regional Medical Center parking structure