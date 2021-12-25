Teenager accused of carjacking 69-year-old on South Side, cops say

An 18-year-old man was charged Christmas Day in the vehicular hijacking of a 69-year-old man Friday in the Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Dario Lopez of the 8800 block of South Merrill Avenue was charged with vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon/machine gun and leaving the scene of a traffic accident, police said.

Police said Lopez was arrested Christmas Eve after he was identified as one of the suspects who moments earlier took a vehicle by force with a weapon in the 9200 block of South Damen Avenue. Police said Lopez fled in the victim’s vehicle, but crashed and attempted to flee on foot but was caught.

He was arrested and later charged.

Lopez was scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.