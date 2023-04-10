A teenager has been accused of fatally stabbing her brother, Columbia police say

A 13-year-old is in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for allegedly stabbing and killing her 18-year-old brother, Columbia police say.

Columbia police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault. They found the 18-year-old inside a home on the 1900 block of Willow Street with a life-threatening stab wound to his upper body.

Police reported that the siblings argued before the incident, according to investigators.

Columbia police attended to the man until EMS arrived, according to the police department. The police statement does not specify when the 18-year-old died, only that the incident was fatal.

Police questioned the 13-year-old at the scene and arrested her. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with murder.