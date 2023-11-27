Teenager accused of firing a gun outside of Coronado Mall turns himself in

Nov. 26—The 15-year-old accused of firing a gun after getting into a fight at the Coronado Mall on Friday afternoon turned himself in to police Sunday night.

Isaiah Montoya, 15, is facing charges of shooting at an occupied building, disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon and property damage.

According to police, another teen punched Montoya, and then Montoya chased him through the mall with a gun. The teen told police that he and Montoya used to be friends but had a dispute over social media.

Surveillance video shows Montoya firing a shot at the building with a handgun. Police said the bullet's impact was found above the mall entrance.