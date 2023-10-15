Teenager accused of firing a gun at riverfront

Oct. 14—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge denied lowering the bond for a 19-year-old accused of firing a gun at the Ashland riverfront, causing bystanders to duck for cover.

Landen White, of Ashland, charged with wanton endangerment, a class-D felony, was arraigned in Boyd County Circuit Court on Thursday.

White was appointed representation by public defender Whitney Davis, who entered a not-guilty plea on White's behalf.

Davis then requested a reconsideration for White's bond due to his lack of record.

A court official relayed that White's numbers indeed indicated he was unlikely to pose as a flight risk and lacked a criminal record.

When asked to weigh in on the prosecutor's position on bond, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen recommended White's bond remain as set due to the allegations and his potential danger to the community.

According to Rosen, White is accused of firing a gun near Ashland's riverfront, resulting in seven people ducking behind cars for cover.

Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent sided with the prosecution, stating firing a gun inside city limits — or anywhere, for that matter — constitutes a danger to the community.

White's bond is currently set at $70,000 cash.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison, if convicted.

