Teenager accused of school threats

Sep. 21—HIGH POINT — A student at Southwest Guilford High School has been arrested and charged with threatening violence through shootings at public schools in High Point and other parts of the county, though no acts of violence were carried out, according to police.

Kayshaun Williams, 18 of Jamestown was charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property.

The High Point Police Department reports it was "inundated with tips and information regarding threats posted on social media" about 7 p.m. Monday. Several firearms were displayed in the online posts.

The posts mentioned Southwest Guilford, Andrews, Southern Guilford, Southeast Guilford and Northeast Guilford high schools.

With the assistance of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Williams was found at his residence and taken into custody without incident, police said. Investigators say Williams admitted to making the threat on social media.

Williams' bond was set at $250,000 secured. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail in High Point about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police report.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul