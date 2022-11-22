Teenager accused of shooting into a car and wounding one person in Gulfport, police say

A teenager was caught on surveillance video shooting at a vehicle Sunday morning, Gulfport police said Tuesday in a press release.

The Gulfport Police Department arrested and charged 17-year-old Jermiah Isedro Smith with aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle after reviewing the evidence.

Police officers responded to a report of a discharged firearm in the area of Klein Road and N. Kern Drive at 11:14 a.m. A local hospital reported having a gunshot victim while the officers were on route, police said.

Smith was sent to the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Royce Barthelemy, who is wanted in a separate homicide, is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.