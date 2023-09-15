Teenager accused of stabbing woman before robbing her home in Marshall-Shadeland

A teenager is accused of stabbing a woman at her home in Marshall-Shadeland last week.

According to court documents, police were called to Hall Street at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Once on scene, officers found a woman who had been stabbed. Two people who helped her told police that the victim showed up to their house “covered in blood.”

Police learned the stabbing happened at the victim’s home along Rothpletz Street.

When police arrived at the victim’s home, they found blood “all over the entire apartment.”

The victim told police she went to the Hanini Market along Brighton Road about an hour before she was stabbed.

On her walk home, she saw the suspect, Isreal Moseby, 17, who she recognized as a friend of someone she knows.

Moseby allegedly began walking with the victim, making casual small talk as they approached her house before she told him she was going inside.

Moseby then allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home and stabbed her in the neck before he ransacked the residence.

Court documents said Moseby told the victim he was “bipolar” and he “didn’t want to do this” during the attack.

Moseby is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespassing, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking.

