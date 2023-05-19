Teenager accused of throwing brick at South Peoria man now faces murder charge

A teenager accused of throwing a block of concrete at a man who later died was charged with murder Friday and also released from custody.

The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office added one count of second-degree murder against the 14-year-old boy, who previously was arrested on aggravated battery charges and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. A juvenile court judge released the minor from custody Friday, over the prosecutor’s objection. The State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release it would file a motion to reconsider that ruling.

Related: Boy arrested after allegedly striking man in the head with a brick in South Peoria

On May 10, the teenager allegedly threw a brick of concrete at a 50-year-old man, hitting him in the head. Tony Collier, of West Starr Street, was pronounced dead May 15 at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. An autopsy showed he suffered severe blunt-force head trauma.

Related: South Peoria man dies days after being critically injured by a brick

The case will remain in juvenile court, the release said, due to the age of the minor.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Teenager accused of throwing brick at South Peoria, Illinois, man now faces murder charge