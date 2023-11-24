Teenager apprehended after pursuit; Lenawee County deputy placed on leave after firing gun

A high-speed pursuit late Wednesday led to a teenager being apprehended and a Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy being placed on leave after shooting at the fleeing vehicle.

A deputy tried to stop the SUV at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday after seeing it being driven “at an excessively high speed in a reckless manner” eastbound on M-50 near Billmeyer Highway just east of Tecumseh, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. The SUV’s driver fled from the attempted traffic stop, maintaining a high rate of speed, turning off the SUV’s headlights and continuing to drive recklessly as the pursuit continued on numerous roads in Ridgeway and Macon townships.

Sheriff’s office personnel attempted to end the pursuit by deploying tire-deflation devices in the area of Holloway Road and Britton Highway.

“As the spike strips were being deployed, the suspect vehicle avoided the spike strips and turned off the SUV’s headlights again, left the roadway driving directly at the assisting Deputy,” the release said. “The Deputy, fearing for his life, fired two shots at the vehicle, striking the vehicle but not the driver.”

The pursuit continued into Monroe County where the driver of the vehicle stopped and surrendered to sheriff’s deputies, the release said. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old from Macon Township who was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at the Maurice Spear Campus.

The deputy who fired his pistol on the SUV was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

