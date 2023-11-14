Teenager arrested for 2 unarmed carjackings in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a teenager for two unarmed carjackings that happened on Nov. 10 in the District.

Two suspects approached the first victim in the 200 block of 9th St., N.E. at about 6:35 p.m. They demanded the victim’s keys – the victim complied and the two fled the scene in their vehicle.

At about 11:08 p.m., three suspects approached the second victim in the 600 block of L St., S.E. They again demanded the victim’s car keys. When the three tried starting the car, it failed – they fled the scene on foot.

On Nov. 12, a 15-year-old boy from Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with two counts of Unarmed Carjacking for his involvement in the two incidents.

The cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

