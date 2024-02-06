Teenager arrested in Akron Gas & Save robbery, shooting that left employee hospitalized

Akron police arrested and charged a teenager in the Jan. 25 Gas & Save shooting that left a 25-year-old man hospitalized, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department and Mayor's Office.

The 17-year-old male faces aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges. All are felonies.

Gas & Save shooting: Akron gas station employee hospitalized after being shot in robbery turned violent

The incident began when the 25-year-old man, an employee at the West Exchange Street gas station, saw the suspect leave with the tip jar from the counter.

The employee followed the suspect to Delia and Wildwood avenues where he was shot multiple times.

Officers arrived at the scene and provided first aid and applied a tourniquet. According to police, he will likely "face life-long complications due to this shooting."

“I want to thank the Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their swift work in investigating this case and arresting the suspect,” said Akron Mayor Malik in a statement. “I want to make it very clear that anyone perpetrating violence will be held accountable in Akron. I am thankful that the victim has survived this senseless act, and we will ensure his attacker is brought to justice.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron police arrested 17-year-old male in January Gas & Save shooting