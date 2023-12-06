Teenager arrested in armed carjacking of FBI agent in Washington, DC

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the armed carjacking of an FBI agent in Washington, D.C. last month, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday night.

Devonta Lynch, 17, of southeast D.C., was arrested on Monday in connection with the Nov. 29 crime in the 100 block of 12th Street NE. Lynch is being charged as an adult under Title 16, Metro police said.

Lynch was allegedly one of two suspects who approached the agent, who was getting out of their vehicle, and stole the car at gunpoint at around 3:44 p.m last Wednesday.

The car was found about 25 minutes later in the 1000 block of 15th Street SE.

The suspects wanted in the carjacking of an FBI agent on Wednesday, Nov. 29, according to the FBI. It's unclear which person is Lynch.

Metro police did not say if a second arrest has been made.

The FBI Washington Field Office's Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting Metro police in the investigation, which remains active, and a joint reward of up to $20,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Tips can be called in to police at 202-727-9099 or tested to the department's tip line at 50411.

Carjackings have skyrocketed in D.C. over the past year, according to a carjacking crime statistics page from Metro police. As of Tuesday, there have been 924 carjackings in 2023 and 77% of them involved firearms. In 2022, Metro police reported 429 carjackings in the same time period.

The majority (64%) of carjacking arrests within the city involve juveniles, with 15 years old and 16 years old being the most common ages for offenders.





