Teenager arrested in Clinton shooting

Dec. 1—A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Nicholson Street from one vehicle to another that led to a wreck and damage to a nearby home. Additional arrests are expected, Clinton Police officials said.

Jaheim Timothy Smith, 18, of Blackmore Road, Warsaw, turned himself in to authorities and was served with several felony offenses on Saturday, stemming from warrants issued three days prior. Smith was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Smith's bond was set at $45,000 secured.

At 7:17 p.m. Nov. 17, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the area of Nicholson Street and Park Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a power pole on Park Avenue had been struck by a grey Dodge Charger. They also found shell casings in the roadway on Nicholson Street, police officials stated in a Nov 18 press release.

Reports state that J'Daques Wallace, 21, was driving the Charger east on Nicholson Street when a second vehicle, described as a Chevrolet Camaro, began chasing the Charger and firing shots toward the vehicle while traveling on Nicholson toward Park Avenue.

"While making a left turn onto Park Avenue to get away from the suspect vehicle, the victim's vehicle left the roadway and struck the power pole where the vehicle came to rest," the Clinton Police Department press release stated.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives discovered that a nearby residence in the 400 block of Park Avenue had been struck by gunfire. It was reportedly unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.

"Detectives are still actively investigating this case and expect additional arrests to be made," Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis stated on Wednesday.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with 'tipcpd.'