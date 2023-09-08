Teenager arrested in connection with carjacking

Sep. 8—A 17-year-old Odessan was arrested Wednesday night in connection with an attempted car jacking and a successful one.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received reports within minutes of each other about aggravated robberies on Fitch and Patterson avenues.

In the first instance, a 64-year-old man said he was approached by three men near his Kia Soul on Fitch and one of them displayed a firearm and demanded his car keys. When he refused, they left south on Highland Street and then east on Electric Street, according to the report.

A 46-year-old woman told officers she was approached by two men on Patterson and one of them displayed a gun and demanded she get out of her Chrysler Sebring, the report stated.

She complied and the men left westbound on East Murphy Street in the Chrysler.

Ector County deputies found the Sebring at Maple Avenue and East University Boulevard and they attempted to pull the driver over at gunpoint, but a chase ensued, according to the report. The driver, Sam Carter III, 17, stopped at 13th Street and Texas Avenue and fled on foot, but he was caught at 14th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Carter admitted his guilt and was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest in a vehicle, the report stated.

Carter is being held on surety bonds totaling $325,000 and a parole violation from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.