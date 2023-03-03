Teenager arrested in connection to deadly double shooting in Arlington

A 17-year-old boy is under arrest, charged with crimes connected to a deadly shooting on Fort Caroline Road.

Action News Jax told you about the murders Wednesday.

Two men were found dead inside an apartment at the Square at 59 Caroline complex.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We later learned one of the victims was Craivon Aiken, the son of Craig Aiken.

Craig Aiken is also the father of Kamiyah Mobley, who was found safe in South Carolina in early 2017 when she was 18-years-old, after being kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn in 1998.

Read: ‘I have to stay strong:’ Father of Kamiyah Mobley loses son in deadly double shooting in Arlington

According to the teen’s arrest report, he stole a car after the shooting that could be tracked by GPS.

Officers used that tracking system to find the car on Broward Road.

The suspect ran and was eventually taken into custody in a wooded area with the help of a police K9.

Read: Second suspect arrested in Landmark Middle School threat

As of right now, the teenager is charged with possession of a weapon, auto theft, marijuana possession and resisting arrest.

He is not charged with the homicides. For that reason and because of the suspect’s age, we are not identifying the teen.

We’ll continue to monitor this case and bring you updates as soon as they become available.

Read: ‘Everything was flying everywhere’: Matt and Camila McConaughey describe turbulent Lufthansa flight

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.