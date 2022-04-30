Teenager arrested in connection with nail salon robbery

Odessa American, Texas
Apr. 29—An Odessa teenager wanted in connection with a February nail salon robbery was arrested Friday around noon by Odessa Police Department officers and the department's SWAT team.

According to an OPD news release, Isaac Burford was taken into custody at a home in the 1300 block of North Whitaker on two counts of aggravated robbery and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Jail records show he was also arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

According to online jail records, he's being held on two bonds of $100,000 each.

