Teenager arrested in death of 4-year-old SC girl; authorities reveal cause

The 17-year-old half brother of a 4-year-old girl found dead in the woods in Upstate South Carolina has been charged with her murder.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release they believe William Micah Hester suffocated Joanna Lockaby and put her body in a plastic bin behind the home where they both lived on Chevy Chase Boulevard in Pelzer, South Carolina.

Her body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Hester was arrested Tuesday and will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to search for the motive for the killing.

An autopsy on the child was expected to be performed Wednesday morning.