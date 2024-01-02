Teenager arrested in fatal Tamarac shooting

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of a teenager in the fatal shooting death of a Tamarac man in November.

Because of his age, the young man was not identified in the news release issued Tuesday. Names of juveniles are typically released if they are charged as adults, a decision that has not yet been made in this case.

The teenager is accused of shooting Mateo Delgado inside his vehicle near the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue in Tamarac. Delgado, 21, of Margate, drove away from the scene and crashed into a nearby pole, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led to the teenager’s identification as a suspect. The suspect, who also lives in Margate, was arrested without incident and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center on a charge of felony murder.

