Teenager arrested in fentanyl-related death

Dec. 13—A 17-year-old Odessa resident who admitted he sold fentanyl pills to another teenager who later died has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies responded to an ambulance run on Broken Bow shortly after 6 a.m. Dec. 7. Ryan Michael Monica was taken to Medical Center Hospital for a possible overdose and despite lifesaving measures being taken, he died.

ECSO detectives learned during the ensuring investigation Avian Daniel Sanchez had sold Monica fentanyl pills and fentanyl was found in Monica's system, Griffis said.

Sanchez admitted to selling Monica the pills when interviewed by detectives, he said.

Sanchez was booked into the Ector County jail on a murder charge Tuesday and he remained in custody Wednesday on a $200,000 surety bond.