Teenager arrested for fires on self storage, home in South Kitsap

A 16-year-old male from Port Orchard was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with arson and residential burglary in connection with two fires that happened around the intersection of SE Lund Avenue and Jackson Avenue SE.

The first fire occurred at Port Orchard Self Storage, at 3282 SE Lund Ave, shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. South Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded and controlled the fire at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Kitsap County Fire Marshal David Lynam said.

The Kitsap Fire Marshal's Office and Kitsap County Sheriff's Office detectives determined the fire to be arson, according to KCSO.

The second fire was set at a home near SE Summer Place and Jackson Avenue SE on Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured in the two incidents, KCSO spokesperson Kevin McCarty said. It was unknown how many storage units were damaged at the Lund Avenue fire. An employee at the self-storage declined to talk about the damage to the facility when contacted Friday.

Through social media posts made by the teenager after the Summer Place and Jackson Avenue fire, and with information provided by the public, KCSO identified the suspect and took him into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from KCSO.

"Detectives made contact with the teenager at his residence, and he was taken into custody without incident," the Sheriff's Office statement said.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Facility on Thursday evening. Charges were filed Friday in Kitsap County Superior Court Juvenile Division for a second-degree arson and residential burglary to a home on SE Summer Place, according to court documents.

