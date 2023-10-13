Teenager arrested for Morgan State University mass shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested following the Morgan State University shooting last week, which left five injured as homecoming festivities were underway.

Although the mass shooting occurred on 3 October in Baltimore, Maryland, at the historically Black university, the suspect wasn’t taken into custody until 12 October in Washington DC, authorities said on Friday. Since the suspect is a minor, police did not provide a name.

The minor was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, Baltimore Police said. Officials have also issued an “attempted murder warrant” for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in connection with the incident.

The teens were identified from surveillance video obtained during the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Please contact 911 immediately if you come in contact with this individual or have any further information,” authorities added.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement: “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

“Thank you to the BPD detectives on their tireless work to identify and arrest this suspect, and I know they will not rest until the other perpetrator is brought to justice. I hope their efforts bring some solace to the victims in this horrible event, the entire Morgan State University community and Baltimoreans all across our city,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

One minor arrested and a warrant was issued for Jovan Williams after Morgan State shooting (Baltimore Police Dept)

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” said David Wilson, president of Morgan State University. He added, “We look forward to the day when all the individuals involved in the shooting are made to be held accountable for what took place.”