Teenager arrested on murder charge stemming from a November shooting death in Broward

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives on Tuesday arrested a Margate teen on a felony murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Tamarac in November.

The 17-year-old was arrested at his home this week, according to the BSO. He is accused of shooting 21-year-old Mateo Delgado as he sat in his parked car at the 7000 block of Northwest 79th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

After being hit, Delgado drove away, but crashed his car into a pole, the BSO said.

Tamarac Fire Rescue paramedics declared Delgado dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen, who has not been named, was booked into custody Tuesday at the Juvenile Assessment Center.